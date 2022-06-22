ñol

Casey's Unveils All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 11:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Casey's General Stores Inc CASY has launched new BBQ Brisket pizza.
  • Like all Casey's pizzas, the BBQ Brisket pizza features made-from-scratch dough. The summer pie is topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapenos, and red onion, and then drizzled with creamy ranch.
  • Available for a limited time, the pizza can be ordered online through the app or Casey's stores and is available for $16.99.
  • Price Action: CASY shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $185.70 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

