Casey's Unveils All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza

Casey's General Stores Inc CASY has launched new BBQ Brisket pizza.

has launched new BBQ Brisket pizza. Like all Casey's pizzas, the BBQ Brisket pizza features made-from-scratch dough. The summer pie is topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapenos, and red onion, and then drizzled with creamy ranch.

Available for a limited time, the pizza can be ordered online through the app or Casey's stores and is available for $16.99.

Price Action: CASY shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $185.70 on the last check Wednesday.

Price Action: CASY shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $185.70 on the last check Wednesday.

