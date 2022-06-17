BMO Capital & Credit Suisse Slash United States Steel Price Target - Read Why

by

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano lowered the price target on United States Steel Corp X to $23 (an upside of 15.5%) from $30 while maintaining the Market Perform rating on the shares.

The analyst states that this update has no major surprises, considering other better-than-expected steel-related guides/releases since yesterday morning.

However, given the recent significant weakness in X shares and continued weakness in underlying spot prices, this update may be well-received initially, Gagliano adds.

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth lowered United States Steel's price target to $44 (an upside of 121%) from $49 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.

The company provided segment guidance implying strong near-term demand with higher q/q volumes in US Flat Roll and Mini-mill segment and improved margins at USSE / Tubular, mentions Woodworth.

The analyst continues to view US Steel as the most undervalued steel company in his coverage universe and believes structural transformation to the balance sheet and quality of the asset base remains underappreciated by investors.

Price Action: X shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $19.93 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.