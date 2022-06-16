ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 4:32 PM | 1 min read
  • United States Steel Corporation X provides 2Q22 guidance; It expects adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.6 billion.
  • The company expects adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $3.83 to $3.88, versus a consensus of $3.20.
  • United Steels' balance sheet remains strong with an overfunded pension plan and no significant debt maturities until 2029. The company's current cash position is approaching $3 billion.
  • Quarter to date, United States Steel repurchased ~$320 million of common stock. As of June 16, 2022, there is ~$210 million remaining under the $800 million stock buyback authorization.
  • "We expect to continue delivering record performance in the second quarter, with each business segment meaningfully contributing to profitability," commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt.
  • "Our focus on strategic end markets and the continued realization of significantly increased fixed-price contracts is again expected to generate another quarter of record performance," Burritt added.
  • Price Action: X shares are trading higher by 5.21% at $20.61 during the post-market session on Thursday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsGuidanceCommoditiesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas