Petco Eyes Small Towns & Rural Communities - Check Out The New Location

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc WOOF has launched a new community-driven test concept to serve the wellness needs of pets and farm animals in small towns and rural communities.
  • The company will open its first location under the concept on June 17 in Floresville, Texas.
  • RelatedHere's Why Needham Is Bullish On This Pet Retailer
  • Petco's new Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply pet care centers will have stand-alone retail locations located at the heart of small-town and rural communities.
  • The centers will serve as one-stop shops for health and wellness solutions for pets and farm animals such as horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, and more.
  • Also ReadPetco's Q1 Earnings
  • Price Action: WOOF shares are trading lower by 1.97% at $15.94 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

