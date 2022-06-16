Petco Eyes Small Towns & Rural Communities - Check Out The New Location

- Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc WOOF has launched a new community-driven test concept to serve the wellness needs of pets and farm animals in small towns and rural communities.
- The company will open its first location under the concept on June 17 in Floresville, Texas.
- Petco's new Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply pet care centers will have stand-alone retail locations located at the heart of small-town and rural communities.
- The centers will serve as one-stop shops for health and wellness solutions for pets and farm animals such as horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, and more.
- Price Action: WOOF shares are trading lower by 1.97% at $15.94 on the last check Thursday.
