QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Petco Shares Are Gaining Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc WOOF reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $1.48 billion, beating the consensus of $1.46 billion. Comparable sales growth was 5.1%.
  • The gross profit rose 2% Y/Y to $607.7 million with a margin of 41.2%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2% to $557.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 3.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5% to $49.9 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.17 beat the analyst consensus of $0.16.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4% to $132.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9%.
  • The company held $190.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Outlook: Petco Health maintained its FY22 sales outlook of $6.15 billion - $6.25 billion versus the consensus of $6.22 billion.
  • The company continues to expect FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.97 - $1.00 versus the estimate of $0.99.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares are trading higher by 10.6% at $16.15 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas