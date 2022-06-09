ñol

Here's Why Needham Is Bullish On This Pet Retailer

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 2:52 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Anna Andreeva said she does not see any trade down in Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc WOOF as it continues to pass through inflation successfully.
  • Andreeva has a Buy rating and a $30 price target (87% upside) on the shares.
  • The analyst thinks the company is becoming an omnichannel powerhouse after a digital overhaul by CEO Ron Coughlin.
  • Andreeva said DoorDash Inc DASH partnership for same-day delivery available across the entire store base is a big competitive advantage.
  • With Petco providing a one-stop solution across consumables and services, the analyst cited the model as an advantage over digital-only players.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $16.04 on the last check Thursday.

