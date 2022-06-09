Cowen Initiates Coverage On Deere, Sees Notable Upside

- Cowen analyst Matt Elkott initiated Deere & Co DE with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $396, implying an upside of 13%.
- The analyst mentions that the company's precision agriculture exposure is a game-changing secular story.
- Related: Deere Names Ryan Campbell To Lead Construction & Forestry Team; Raj Kalathur Gets CFO Role Again
- However, there is still a cyclical and seasonal element to the business that warrants a neutral rating, the analyst added.
- Also Read: Deere To Move Cab Production To Mexico: Reuters
- Price Action: DE shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $350.69 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.