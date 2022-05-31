ñol

Deere Names Ryan Campbell To Lead Construction & Forestry Team; Raj Kalathur Gets CFO Role Again

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 2:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Deere & Co DE has elected Raj Kalathur as its Chief Financial Officer. He will retain his present duties for John Deere Financial and have continued oversight for information technology.
  • Kalathur replaces Ryan Campbell, who has been elected by the Board to the position of President, Worldwide Construction & Forestry and Power Systems. Campbell is succeeding John Stone, who is leaving the company.
  • Kalathur has served as the President of John Deere Financial since 2019. He also served as the company’s Chief Information Officer from 2018-2022. Prior to these roles, he served as the company’s CFO from 2012-2019.
  • Kalathur's CIO responsibilities will now be led by Ganesh Jayaram, who has been appointed as the Chief Information Officer, effective May 31.
  • Price Action: DE shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $359.89 on the last check Tuesday.

