Deere To Move Cab Production To Mexico: Reuters

Deere & Company DE plans to move its cab production from Waterloo, Iowa plant to Mexico due to a tight labor market in the U.S., Reuters reported.

The transfer of cab production to the components plant in Ramos, Mexico, is expected to be completed by 2024, impacting about 250 employees.

"The decision to move cab production ensures the company can balance workforce needs within the tight labor market, while also ensuring Waterloo can open up floor space to manufacture new products," the report cited the company.

A severe labor shortage is driving up wage growth, raising prices for U.S. businesses battling inflationary pressures.

Price Action: DE shares are trading lower by 0.17% at $360.42 on the last check Friday.

