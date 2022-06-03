Disney Brings Apple Gaming Expert On Board To Shape Its Metaverse Dreams

- Walt Disney Company DIS roped in former Apple Inc's AAPL top gaming official Mark Bozon as a senior creative leader for its cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling initiative, the Variety reports.
- The initiative encompassed Disney's "metaverse" ambitions.
- On May 20, Bozon tweeted his departure from Apple after 12 years for "an absolute dream job."
- Disney's SVP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences, Mike White, appointed Bozon.
- Bozon served as games creative director for Apple's game-subscription service Apple Arcade.
- Bozon will lead the creative vision for the group and will be responsible for innovating and incubating "bold ideas" and serving as a clearinghouse for innovative Next Generation Storytelling concepts.
- Disney had a different take on the metaverse concept, coined by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc FB.
- Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg defined the metaverse as an online world for individuals to participate in immersive experiences like attending concerts, purchasing digital goods, and communicating via avatars.
- Zuckerberg saw the migration from online social media to a virtual world as the key to winning younger audiences.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.42% at $109.30 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
