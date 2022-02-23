Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is working on AI research to allow people to have more natural conversations with voice assistants, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
- The initiative marks how people will communicate with AI in the metaverse.
- The company's Project CAIRaoke is "a fully end-to-end neural model for building on-device assistants," said Zuckerberg.
- Zuckerberg showcased an AI concept called Builder Bot, allowing users to describe what they want the AI to generate.
- Meta was working on "self-supervised learning," where AI gets raw data rather than trained on many labeled data.
- Meta aimed to make a single AI system capable of translating all written languages.
- Meta was also working on egocentric data, which involves seeing worlds from a first-person perspective.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.03% at $200 on the last check Wednesday.
