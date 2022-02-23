 Skip to main content

Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 2:46pm   Comments
Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is working on AI research to allow people to have more natural conversations with voice assistants, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
  • The initiative marks how people will communicate with AI in the metaverse.
  • The company's Project CAIRaoke is "a fully end-to-end neural model for building on-device assistants," said Zuckerberg.
  • Zuckerberg showcased an AI concept called Builder Bot, allowing users to describe what they want the AI to generate. 
  • Meta was working on "self-supervised learning," where AI gets raw data rather than trained on many labeled data.
  • Meta aimed to make a single AI system capable of translating all written languages.
  • Meta was also working on egocentric data, which involves seeing worlds from a first-person perspective. 
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.03% at $200 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech

