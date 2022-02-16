From 'Facebook' To 'Meta,' 'Facebookers' To 'Metamates' - Mark Zuckerberg Talks About The Future
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) founder Mark Zuckerberg offered his vision for a corporate culture that will “build awesome things,” “live in the future,” and be run by employees whom he called ‘metamates.’
- Zuckerberg said that Meta would build off the core values written in 2007 but adapt them for the future.
- “Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission,” Mr. Zuckerberg said. “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other.”
- Andrew Bosworth, an executive at Meta who will soon take over as its CTO, said the nickname plays off a refrain already used at Instagram, also owned by Meta, a remake of a Naval slogan.
- Facebook recently changed the name of its “News Feed” feature to “Feed.”
- Zuckerberg said in October that Facebook was rebranding as Meta and invested billions of dollars into developing the online world known as the metaverse.
- The metaverse is loosely defined as an online world where individuals can participate in immersive experiences such as attending concerts, purchasing digital goods, and hanging out with each other as avatars, in some cases using virtual and augmented-reality headsets.
- He added that the move from online social media to a virtual world is key to capturing younger audiences.
- The Wall Street Journal notes that Facebook’s social-media platforms faced scrutiny for being flawed and causing harm following a review of internal documents.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.81% at $214.79 on the last check Wednesday.
