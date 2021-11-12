Facebook Aims To Keep Metaverse As Safe As Disney - Read How
- Andrew Bosworth, in charge of Facebook, rebranded Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) metaverse ambitions aim to have "almost The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) levels of safety" for its virtual worlds, Financial Times reports.
- However, Bosworth also acknowledged that moderating how users speak and behave "at any meaningful scale is practically impossible" as virtual reality can often be a "toxic environment," especially for women and minorities.
- He added that this would be an "existential threat" to Facebook's ambitious plans if it turned off "mainstream customers from the medium entirely."
- Bosworth, who will take over as Facebook's CTO in 2022, sketched out ways to tackle the issue. Bosworth-led Reality Labs division currently has no head of a safety role.
- Facebook's current plan gives people tools to report bad behavior and block users they do not wish to interact with.
- Facebook will constantly record what is happening in the metaverse and store it locally on a user's virtual reality headset.
- Bosworth claimed that Facebook should lean on its existing community rules like restricting users to a single account with "a stronger bias towards enforcement along some sort of spectrum of warning, successively longer suspensions, and ultimately expulsion from multi-user spaces."
- Bosworth admitted that the immersive nature of virtual reality could exacerbate bullying and toxic behavior. Facebook was "exploring how best to use AI" in Horizon Worlds, adding that it was "not built yet."
- Facebook may also have to devise a set of standards for the creators and developers, which it has said will be open and interoperable with other services.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 3.38% at $338.81 on the last check Friday.
