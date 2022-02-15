Disney Appoints Its First Metaverse Official
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has appointed an executive to oversee its metaverse strategy, Reuters reports.
- Mike White, an executive in the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, has been named to the new role of SVP of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences.
- White will help define how consumers will experience Disney's coming metaverse.
- CEO Bob Chapek announced last November that Disney looked to embark on the journey to the metaverse, which he said would advance storytelling by combining elements of the physical and digital world.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 2.33% at $154.36 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga