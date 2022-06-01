18 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Endo International plc ENDP rose 46.1% to $0.7710 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.

rose 46.1% to $0.7710 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday. Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT rose 25.7% to $0.8901 in pre-market trading. Vyant Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.

rose 25.7% to $0.8901 in pre-market trading. Vyant Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share. View, Inc. VIEW rose 22.1% to $1.55 in pre-market trading as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales.

rose 22.1% to $1.55 in pre-market trading as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD rose 15.7% to $11.49 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD shares jumped 364% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners..

rose 15.7% to $11.49 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD shares jumped 364% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners.. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares rose 12.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $12.5 million buyback program.

shares rose 12.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $12.5 million buyback program. Enservco Corporation ENSV rose 11.2% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.

rose 11.2% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares rose 8.3% to $173.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast.

shares rose 8.3% to $173.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP rose 7.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, last week, Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) determined that the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to futility.

rose 7.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, last week, Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) determined that the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to futility. MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP rose 5.8% to $0.5041 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers