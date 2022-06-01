18 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 46.1% to $0.7710 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT rose 25.7% to $0.8901 in pre-market trading. Vyant Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.
- View, Inc. VIEW rose 22.1% to $1.55 in pre-market trading as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD rose 15.7% to $11.49 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD shares jumped 364% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners..
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares rose 12.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $12.5 million buyback program.
- Enservco Corporation ENSV rose 11.2% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares rose 8.3% to $173.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP rose 7.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, last week, Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) determined that the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to futility.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP rose 5.8% to $0.5041 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares fell 17.3% to $0.9516 in pre-market trading after dipping 32% on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics said that the FDA has requested additional information in order to complete filing of company’s BLA for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares fell 15.1% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering of 10 million shares.
- JanOne Inc. JAN shares fell 14.2% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. JanOne shares surged around 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR shares fell 10.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after dipping over 19% on Tuesday.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY fell 9.5% to $2.96 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE fell 8% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Tuesday.
- Alfi, Inc. ALF fell 7.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Alfi recently regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
- Zymergen Inc. ZY fell 7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Zymergen recently entered into an agreement with Octant for the sale of a modular automation system to scale next-generation drug discovery platform.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR fell 6.1% to $0.2770 in pre-market trading. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for TMB-001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Pre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas