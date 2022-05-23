Markets Rise To Start The Trading Week

U.S. indices finished Monday's trading session higher as stocks rebounded following Friday's weakness. Federal Reserve policy tightening, inflation and economic concerns have weighed on stocks across sectors this year.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.68% to 12,034; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ gained 1.66% to $293.48.

The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.86% to 3,973; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gained 1.89% to $396.95

The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.89% to 10,853; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished higher by 2.05% at $318.82.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, Deere & Company DE and Citigroup Inc C were among the top gainers.

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK, Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR and Broadcom Inc AVGO were among the top losers.

