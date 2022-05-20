S&P 500 Falls For 7th Consecutive Week Amid Ongoing Inflation, Federal Reserve Rate Hike Fears

U.S. indices rebounded off session lows Friday to finish mixed. Markets at large traded lower this week amid a continued sell off in stocks following recent earnings from retail companies. Concerns over recent inflation data and further Federal Reserve policy tightening also continue to weigh on stocks.

The Nasdaq composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones are now lower by 28.28%, 18.66% and 14.52%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis amid the ongoing market selloff.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.3% to 11,354; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ lost 0.31% to $288.68.

lost 0.31% to $288.68. The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.02% to 3,901; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY finished flat at $389.44.

finished flat at $389.44. The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.14% to 10,651; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished higher by 0.05% at $312.58.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

VF Corp VFC, American Tower Corp AMT and Eli Lilly And Co LLY were among the top gainers.

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, Deere & Company DE and Tesla Inc TSLA were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

