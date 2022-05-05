Walgreens Announces $683M Opioid Settlement With Florida

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state.
- The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees.
- The settlement ends a trial that began on April 11, after Walgreens decided not to join a combined $878 million settlement with four other healthcare companies, including CVS Health Corp CVS, writes Reuters.
- Walgreens did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
- "I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said on Thursday during a press conference.
- Florida's settlement with Walgreens came days after Washington state reached a $518 million opioid settlement with drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC, Cardinal Health Inc CAH, and McKesson Corporation MCK.
- Price Action: WBA shares are down 2.20% at $43.48 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Diamond Rehab Thailand via Pixaby
