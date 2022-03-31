Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Shares Are Plunging Today

by

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's WBA Q2 FY22 sales increased 3% Y/Y to $33.8 billion, up 3.8% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $33.36 billion.

Omicron variant of COVID-19 intensified demand for booster shots and tests and drove foot traffic during the winter months.

Adjusted EPS reached $1.59, beating the consensus of $1.38

Walgreens said same-store sales for retail in the U.S. jumped 14.7%, the largest gain in over 20 years.

Boots UK retail comparable sales are up 22%, with share gains across all major categories.

The drugstore chain administered 11.8 million Covid vaccines in the second quarter, bringing over 62.8 million vaccines to date.

Adjusted operating income of $1.7 billion, improved 35.9% on a constant currency basis.

Walgreens said it is still considering the future of its U.K.-based Boots drugstore chain .

Related: Bain Capital Reportedly Eyeing Boots UK Takeover From Walgreens: Report.

Walgreens Boots Alliance maintains FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of low-single-digit growth.

Price Action: WBA shares are down 5.39% at $44.90 on the last check Thursday.

