Washington, Drug Distributors Reach $518M Settlement For Opioid Claims

Washington has reached a $518 million settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corporation MCK , AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC , and Cardinal Health Inc CAH to resolve opioid-related claims.

Washington opted out of a $26 billion nationwide opioid settlement involving the three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson JNJ .

. Reuters writes that it would have received up to $417.9 million from McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen under that settlement finalized in February.

The state had accused the drug distributors of failing to prevent prescription pills from being diverted for illegal use. It had sought $38.2 billion to fund treatment.

