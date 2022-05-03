QQQ
Washington, Drug Distributors Reach $518M Settlement For Opioid Claims

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 12:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Washington has reached a $518 million settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corporation MCK, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC, and Cardinal Health Inc CAH to resolve opioid-related claims.
  • Washington opted out of a $26 billion nationwide opioid settlement involving the three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.
  • Reuters writes that it would have received up to $417.9 million from McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen under that settlement finalized in February.
  • Also Read: JNJ, McKesson, Endo Settle $275M Opioid Claims With Alabama: Reuters.
  • The state had accused the drug distributors of failing to prevent prescription pills from being diverted for illegal use. It had sought $38.2 billion to fund treatment.
  • Photo by Diamond Rehab Thailand via Pixaby

