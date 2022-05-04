 Skip to main content

Freshpet Raises $350M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 6:15am   Comments
  • Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) has priced the follow-on offering of 4.3 million shares at $81 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 2.3% discount on the company’s closing price on May 3, 2022.
  • Freshpet has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.6 million additional shares of its common stock.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 6, 2022.
  • BofA Securities, Jefferies, and Truist Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. 
  • Price Action: FRPT shares closed lower by 10.93% at $82.92 on Tuesday.

