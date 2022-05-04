Freshpet Raises $350M Via Equity Offering
- Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) has priced the follow-on offering of 4.3 million shares at $81 per share.
- The offer price represents a 2.3% discount on the company’s closing price on May 3, 2022.
- Freshpet has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.6 million additional shares of its common stock.
- The offering is expected to close on May 6, 2022.
- BofA Securities, Jefferies, and Truist Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
- Price Action: FRPT shares closed lower by 10.93% at $82.92 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.