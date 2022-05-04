May The 4th Be With You: 12 Deals You Can Score On 'Star Wars Day 2022'

May 4 is informally commemorated every year as the ‘Star Wars Day,' which celebrates the hugely successful Star Wars franchise that was born out of the creative brilliance of filmmaker George Lucas. Lucas Films, the company founded by the movie mogul, sold the franchise to Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) in 2012.

The day will be marked by fan celebrations, hosting of movie marathons, exchange of greetings and cooking Star War recipes — among other things. Businesses capitalize on the commercial opportunity presented by the day by offering deals and discounts on Star Wars movies, merchandise and collectibles.

Here are a few attractive deals to take advantage of for ardent Star Wars fans.

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) offers deals of the day across all product categories and licensees, including Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), InstaPot, Fifth SUN, and Diamond Comics.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) offers up to 30% off on most Star Wars collections.

Disney Movie Insiders has all digital Star Wars films on sale. The offer is valid from May 3 to May 10.

The Star Wars franchise is also offering in-game giveaways and discounts for modern and classic Star Wars video games and virtual reality titles.

Disney+ is offering the streaming service for Hulu subscribers for merely $2.99 per month as opposed to the regular $7.99 per month subscription.

Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has listed 170 items for sale in connection with Star Wars Day.

Peer Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is offering 30% off on select Star Wars toys. Among the other top categories listed by Target are LEGO Star Wars, Star Wars clothing, costumes, video games, movies and books.

Danish toymaker Lego is giving out freebies with select Lego Star Wars purchases. VIP members get a Mandalorian key chain as a gift with Star Wars purchases over $70. VIP Points get doubled on selected Star Wars sets.

Online video retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is giving discounts for select Star Wars video games, collectibles, appliances, wireless chargers and more.

Children's apparel retailer Hanna Andersson is offering Star Wars pajamas and clothes at discounted prices.

Los Angeles-based jewelry company Girls Crew is giving discounts on Star War-themed accessories.

Abrams Book store offers 25% off on select Star Wars titles using the code "GROG." The offer is valid from May 2 to 4.

