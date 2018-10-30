Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On Oct. 30, 2012, the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) acquired Lucasfilm Ltd. along with the rights to Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

Where The Market Was

The S&P 500 traded around 1,412, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lingered around 13,096.

What Else Was Going On In The World

The U.S. cultural landscape had already contracted the previous day with the merging of Penguin and Random House, and the New York Stock Exchange was in its second day of a shutdown forced by Hurricane Sandy.

Disney Expands Its Empire

Disney’s $4.05-billion purchase significantly expanded the firm’s content portfolio, which already packed a punch with Marvel and Pixar.

It didn’t take long to pay off, either. Within five years, Disney raked in $4.85 billion in global box office revenue from four blockbuster Star Wars films: “The Force Awakens,” “Rogue One,” “The Last Jedi” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Last November, the company announced plans for a fourth trilogy likely as lucrative as the others.

The franchise supplements a slate of live-action remakes, Pixar sequels and Marvel newcomers.

This year, “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Incredibles 2” and “Christopher Robin” blew up the box office, and Disney has “Captain Marvel,” “Mary Poppins,” “Toy Story 4” and a fourth “Avengers” on the horizon.

Since the Lucasfilm buyout, Disney has also acquired the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA), further broadening its box office reach.

