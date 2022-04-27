China Lockdowns Pose Earnings Risk For Major Industrial Stocks and Autos like Tesla
- Industrial firms warned against China's strict COVID-19 curbs, intensifying supply chain disruptions and rising uncertainty about the business outlook, Reuters reports.
- Even as companies shuffled to keep up with soaring costs of everything from labor to raw materials, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related Western sanctions drove up energy prices.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) did not see the inflation offset in 2022 and became more decentralized to improve prices.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), already struggling with chip shortages and high raw materials costs, looked to continue to increase prices to offset inflationary and supply chain costs echoing that GE had already raised prices.
- SK Hynix Inc (OTC: HXSCL) saw China's lockdown as the most significant risk driving weaker chip demand in mobile and personal computers.
- LG Display Co, Ltd (NYSE: LPL) said supply chain problems caused by the lockdowns affected panel production and shipments in the March quarter.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) flagged disruptions due to China's curbs.
- Mercedes Benz Group AG (OTC: DMLRY) saw supply chain bottlenecks and chip shortages hurt its business throughout the year due to China's lockdowns. Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) increased prices to offset inflationary costs.
- Price Action: TXN shares traded lower by 3.82% at $162 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
