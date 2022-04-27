 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Lockdowns Pose Earnings Risk For Major Industrial Stocks and Autos like Tesla
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 7:39am   Comments
Share:
China Lockdowns Pose Earnings Risk For Major Industrial Stocks and Autos like Tesla
  • Industrial firms warned against China's strict COVID-19 curbs, intensifying supply chain disruptions and rising uncertainty about the business outlook, Reuters reports.
  • Even as companies shuffled to keep up with soaring costs of everything from labor to raw materials, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related Western sanctions drove up energy prices.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) did not see the inflation offset in 2022 and became more decentralized to improve prices.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), already struggling with chip shortages and high raw materials costs, looked to continue to increase prices to offset inflationary and supply chain costs echoing that GE had already raised prices.
  • SK Hynix Inc (OTC: HXSCL) saw China's lockdown as the most significant risk driving weaker chip demand in mobile and personal computers.
  • LG Display Co, Ltd (NYSE: LPL) said supply chain problems caused by the lockdowns affected panel production and shipments in the March quarter.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) flagged disruptions due to China's curbs.
  • Mercedes Benz Group AG (OTC: DMLRY) saw supply chain bottlenecks and chip shortages hurt its business throughout the year due to China's lockdowns. Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) increased prices to offset inflationary costs.
  • Price Action: TXN shares traded lower by 3.82% at $162 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmna via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + MMM)

71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Peering Into General Electric Company's Recent Short Interest
Are Investors Overreacting To General Electric Earnings? This Investor Can't Wait To Buy More GE Stock
14 Stocks Moved By Investors On Tuesday's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Crude Oil Rises To $100 Per Barrel
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com