This Investor Prefers Meta Stock Over Amazon And Microsoft: Here's Why

Meta Platforms Inc FB shares are making new 52-week lows during Tuesday's trading session as investors brace for big tech earnings amid a rising-rates environment.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link said she understands the concerns, but Meta is one of the better bets among the mega caps, she said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Having fallen 46% year-to-date, Meta is trading around 13 times earnings and 8 times enterprise-value-to-EBITDA, Link said, adding that she would be much more concerned about owning Amazon.com Inc AMZN at 46 times earnings or Microsoft Corp MSFT at 28 times earnings.

"Alphabet Inc GOOG is the only one other than Meta that is actually trading very reasonable at 19 times," Link said.

Although she doesn't expect Meta to turn around its Reels product this quarter, Link said it will be much more competitive by the end of the year. While she waits, she expects Facebook to continue to be a hub for digital advertisers and she said management has the firepower to create value in other ways.

"In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to hear Meta increase their buyback," Link said. "They had a $50-billion buyback program put in place two quarters ago. I wouldn't be surprised if they upped that."

FB Price Action: Meta has traded between $181.65 and $384.33 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 2.75% at $181.84 Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: ProdeepAhmeed from Pixabay.