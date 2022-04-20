 Skip to main content

FDA Warns Against Relying On Screening Tests For Prenatal Diagnosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 3:44pm   Comments
  • The U.S. FDA is warning that noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) tests may provide false results, such as stating a fetus may have a genetic abnormality when the fetus was healthy.
  • FDA issues warning on possible false results from noninvasive prenatal screening tests.
  • The agency noted that these tests, also known as noninvasive prenatal tests (NIPT), have not been approved. 
  • They are designed only to tell the risk of the fetus having certain genetic abnormalities. Diagnostics tests are needed to confirm or deny a suspected abnormality.
  • The FDA said it is aware of reports of women who ended pregnancies following a genetic prenatal test.
  • The FDA said it is aware of cases where a screening test reported a genetic abnormality and a confirmatory diagnostic test later found that the fetus was healthy.
  • Companies offering NIPS/NIPT screenings include Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA), Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA), Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN), Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A), PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI), Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).

