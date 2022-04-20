FDA Warns Against Relying On Screening Tests For Prenatal Diagnosis
- The U.S. FDA is warning that noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) tests may provide false results, such as stating a fetus may have a genetic abnormality when the fetus was healthy.
- FDA issues warning on possible false results from noninvasive prenatal screening tests.
- The agency noted that these tests, also known as noninvasive prenatal tests (NIPT), have not been approved.
- They are designed only to tell the risk of the fetus having certain genetic abnormalities. Diagnostics tests are needed to confirm or deny a suspected abnormality.
- The FDA said it is aware of reports of women who ended pregnancies following a genetic prenatal test.
- The FDA said it is aware of cases where a screening test reported a genetic abnormality and a confirmatory diagnostic test later found that the fetus was healthy.
- Companies offering NIPS/NIPT screenings include Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA), Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA), Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN), Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A), PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI), Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
