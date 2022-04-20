 Skip to main content

Here's Why Citi Added Amazon To Focus List
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
  • Citi analyst Ronald Josey assumed coverage of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNwith a Buy rating and price target of $4,100, down from $4,115 (29.7% upside). 
  • Josey also added the shares to the firm's Focus List, given its lead eCommerce, Online Advertising, and Cloud and operational efficiencies at its new Fulfillment Centers, physical retail location closures, and the lapping of COVID-related labor shortages.
  • Also Read: Another Analyst Gets Cautious On Amazon After BNP Paribas
  • The analyst's top picks in the internet sector are Amazon, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH), all leaders in their respective categories. 
  • The broader sector is "healthy" as consumer engagement online continues to be more immersive and grow, says Josey, who sees "multiple vectors ahead for sustained growth."
  • Josey also acknowledged heightened volatility over the new normal, the longer-term impact of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) ATT changes, greater regulatory scrutiny, and increasing macro fears.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.90% at $3,102.38 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

