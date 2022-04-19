QQQ
Another Analyst Gets Cautious On Amazon After BNP Paribas

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 4:25 PM | 1 min read
  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett initiated coverage of Amazon.com Inc AMZN with a Neutral rating and a $3,000 price target (5% downside). 
  • Crockett saw inflation hurting retail sales.
  • Also Read: Here's Why This Analyst Is Cautious On Amazon
  • Crockett did not see Amazon's core business in online stores and third-party services recover growth after faltering in late 2021.
  • Crockett contended that the post-pandemic consumer rotation to services from goods could be long-lived, and Amazon's rivals have upped their retail game considerably.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 3.49% at $3,162.31 on Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsTech