Markets Finish Session Mixed Amid New 2-Year High For US 10-Year Treasury Note
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 4:33pm   Comments
U.S. indices fell Monday amid continued concerns over Fed tapering in order to combat inflation. Investors continued to assess upcoming corporate earnings while a new 2-year high of 2.884% for the U.S. 10-Year Treasury pressured technology and growth stock valuations.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 0.13% to 13,910; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.07% to $338.69
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.02% to 4,391; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.04% to $437.97
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.25% to 11,654; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.05% at $344.10

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) were among the top gainers for the SPY Monday.

Charles Schwab Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: SCHW), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Following Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter, the social media company adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, often referred to as a "poison pill."... Read More

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their income tax returns last week. The first couple reported $610,702 in adjusted gross income and paid $150,439 in federal income tax at an effective tax rate of 24.6%... Read More

Elon Musk said on Sunday that the $26.8 million spent on protecting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg from threats sounded “high.”... Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

