Elon Musk Takes Shot At Mark Zuckerberg Over Money Spent Protecting Him
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2022 11:33pm   Comments
Elon Musk Takes Shot At Mark Zuckerberg Over Money Spent Protecting Him

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) largest individual stakeholder — Elon Musk — took aim at the high costs involved in protecting Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg from threats.

What Happened: Musk said on Sunday that the $26.8 million spent on protecting Facebook founder Zuckerberg from threats sounded “high.”

The entrepreneur was reacting to a report from GiGadgets which said that millions were spent protecting Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in 2021.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: The $26.8 million was spent on private travel, security protocol due to COVID-19, and an increase in costs associated with security personnel, according to GiGadgets.

Musk had also taken a dig at Facebook earlier this month and said that the Meta-run social media platform gave him “the willies.”

In 2020, Musk dubbed Facebook “lame” in response to a tweet by actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Musk has also contributed financially to support Signal, a rival of the Meta Platforms’ Whatsapp messaging service.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares closed 3.7% lower at $985 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Meta Platforms shares closed 2.2% lower at $210.18 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk's 'Funding Secured' Tweets Ruled False By A Judge: Court Filing Released

Photo: Courtesy of JD Lasica via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Mark ZuckerbergNews Social Media General Best of Benzinga

