 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Boosts Minimum Wage For New Employees
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Verizon Boosts Minimum Wage For New Employees
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZboosted the minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour for Customer Service and $20 an hour for its Retail and Inside Sales employees.
  • Verizon raised the minimum wage of existing employees on any of these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour.
  • The hike reflected recognition of its V Teamers' hard work and dedication.
  • Verizon added premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays and for those who are bilingual.
  • Verizon also offered a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions.
  • COO Krista Bourne saw, "These changes directly result from employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment."
  • "I'm confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience," said Bourne.
  • Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.60% at $53.51 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Food Commodities Continue to Rise — Learn Who May Benefit
Why Casa Shares Are Soaring Today
Lessons For Elon Musk: 5 Notorious Failed Hostile Takeovers
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields
This Day In Market History: The Yahoo! IPO
Looking At Verizon Communications's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com