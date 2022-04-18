Verizon Boosts Minimum Wage For New Employees
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) boosted the minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour for Customer Service and $20 an hour for its Retail and Inside Sales employees.
- Verizon raised the minimum wage of existing employees on any of these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour.
- The hike reflected recognition of its V Teamers' hard work and dedication.
- Verizon added premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays and for those who are bilingual.
- Verizon also offered a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions.
- COO Krista Bourne saw, "These changes directly result from employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment."
- "I'm confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience," said Bourne.
- Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.60% at $53.51 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.