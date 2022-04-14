 Skip to main content

Markets Fall To Conclude Holiday-Shortened Week Of Trading
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 4:58pm   Comments
Markets Fall To Conclude Holiday-Shortened Week Of Trading

U.S. indices fell Thursday to conclude the holiday-shortened week of trading amid continued concerns over Fed tapering in order to combat inflation. Investors also reacted to earnings from notable banks including Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 2.14% to 13,351; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 2.29% to $338.43
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.21% to 4,392; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.23% to $437.86
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.19% to 11,683; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.39% at $344.29

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) were among the top gainers for the SPY Thursday.

State Street Corp (NYSE: STT), W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes… Read More

Elon Musk made headlines once again Thursday with news that he has offered to buy out the remainder of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)... Read More

The week in housing was one of great challenges, with mortgage rates cracking the 5% level while homeowners faced an uptick in property taxes and state attorneys general demanded that mortgage servicers drop their convenience fees charged to borrowers… Read More

