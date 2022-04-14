Markets Fall To Conclude Holiday-Shortened Week Of Trading

U.S. indices fell Thursday to conclude the holiday-shortened week of trading amid continued concerns over Fed tapering in order to combat inflation. Investors also reacted to earnings from notable banks including Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 2.14% to 13,351; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 2.29% to $338.43

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 2.29% to $338.43 The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.21% to 4,392; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.23% to $437.86

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.23% to $437.86 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.19% to 11,683; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.39% at $344.29

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) were among the top gainers for the SPY Thursday.

State Street Corp (NYSE: STT), W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

