Markets Fall Amid New 2-Year High For 10-Year Treasury Note
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 4:05pm   Comments
Markets Fall Amid New 2-Year High For 10-Year Treasury Note

U.S. indices fell Monday in anticipation of expected Fed rate hikes this year as the Fed seeks to curb inflation.

A rise in bond yields has pressured technology and growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday and 2-year high of 2.784% Monday morning before dipping to around the 2.7% level.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 2.35% to 13,990; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 2.37% to $340.89
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.68% to 4,412; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.71% to $439.92
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.77% to 11,582; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 1.21% at $343.19

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) and Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Monday.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

A week after his addition to the Twitter board became a major market story, Elon Musk is once again back in the spotlight… Read More

The SPY is off to a shaky start to 2022, and Bank of America analyst Ohsung Kwon cut his 2022 S&P 500 EPS forecast on Monday heading into first-quarter earnings season… Read More

On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Monday. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

