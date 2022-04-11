Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 11, 2022: Shopify, Twitter, Sailpoint Technologies, And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading 1.47% lower in Monday’s pre-market trading as news surfaced that Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors just six days after accepting the role.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) announced last week a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando Systems for approximately $1.9 billion before other adjustments. Shares are unaffected by the news, trading 8.16% lower over the last five trading sessions.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle companies are trading lower during Monday’s pre-market session amid a report that all-brand vehicle sales in China fell 11.7% in March after increasing 18.7% in February, perhaps due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) shares are trading 0.58% higher during Monday’s pre-market session amid a report that the company plans to propose a 10-to-1 stock split. The company recently partnered with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) payment app, Strike, to enable Shopify merchants to accept crypto globally.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) revealed its plans to invest more than $10 billion over the next five years to strengthen cybersecurity as the war in Ukraine has prompted cyber firms to bolster its protections state-side.

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading 10.05% lower during Monday’s pre-market session as the electric vehicle maker announced it will be suspending production of its vehicles citing supply chain issues.

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) shares are trading 30.07% higher during Monday’s pre-market session as the company announced it would be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $65.25 per share in a deal valued at $6.9-billion.

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading 8.20% lower during Monday’s pre-market session following a report indicating total vehicle sales in China were significantly lower month-over-month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading 3.97% lower during Monday’s pre-market session as analysts at Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral, and lowered the price target from $360 to $225.

