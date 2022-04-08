Dave Portnoy Is Rooting Against Tiger Woods At 2022 Masters Tournament

The founder of a leading sports media company is rooting against legendary golfer Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters Tournament.

What Happened: In an interview on Fox Business show “Varney & Co” Friday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared that he’s rooting against Woods at the 2022 Masters.

“I think I’m the only guy in the world rooting against Tiger,” Portnoy told show host Stuart Varney.

Portnoy admitted he’s never been a “Tiger guy” and said he thinks the golfer is a bit of a fraud, which prompted disbelief from Varney.

“I don’t question his talent,” Portnoy said. “He was all goody-two-shoes and now he’s not. Be who you are and be consistent.”

Portnoy said he doesn’t question Woods’ performance on the golf course, only the outside of the sport things.

“He’s one of the best on the course.”

Portnoy said Woods will probably make the cut after the first two days of the 2022 Masters and then fall down the rankings.

Lots of people are betting on Woods for sentimental reasons, Portnoy added. The Barstool Sportsbook from Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) listed Woods at odds of +5000 to win the Masters prior to the start of the tournament.

What’s Next: The Masters is being broadcast by ESPN and CBS, units of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Paramount Global Inc (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA) respectively.

The final round of coverage will air on CBS on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. Portnoy said if Woods is in contention it could be one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Woods shot a -1 on Thursday to rank in the top 20 on the leaderboard. Through the first 10 holes on day 2, Woods has fallen back to +2 overall, shooting a current +3 on Friday.

Cuts will be made after Friday and many sportsbooks offered boosted odds on Woods to make the cut, which will be one of the most widely followed bets of the tournament.

Photo: Jim Epler from San Diego via Wikimedia Commons