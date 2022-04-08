 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EV Maker VinFast Files for US IPO: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:
EV Maker VinFast Files for US IPO: Reuters
  • Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker VinFast’s Singapore-based holding company had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators, Reuters reported.
  • VinFast looks to raise about $2 billion from the offering.
  • The company first launched in 2017 and became Vietnam’s first domestic car manufacturer when its gas-powered models reached consumers in 2019.
  • VinFast is planning to build its first U.S. factory in North Carolina and spend $4 billion for the same.
  • The report noted that the company is betting big on the U.S. market, hoping to compete with legacy automakers and startups with electric SUVs and a battery leasing model.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + RIVN)

This Indian Billionaire Outperformed Elon Musk Last Year In Wealth Growth — Now, His Companies Are Also Fetching Multibagger Returns For Investors In 2022
Elon Musk Touts Giga Texas As Earth's Most Advanced Car Factory: 'Feels Like An Alien Has Landed'
Elon Musk To Do 'Unusual' AMA With Twitter Staff To Quell Worries: Report
Tesla Giga Shanghai Said To Remain Shut Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
Nio Down 6%, Xpeng Falls 5.8% In Hong Kong Today: What's Driving The EV Stocks Down?
BREAKING: Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update At 'Cyber Rodeo' Event
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com