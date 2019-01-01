|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (ARCA: IPO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Renaissance IPO ETF.
There is no analysis for Renaissance IPO ETF
The stock price for Renaissance IPO ETF (ARCA: IPO) is $41.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.
Renaissance IPO ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Renaissance IPO ETF.
Renaissance IPO ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.