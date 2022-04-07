Here's Why JPMorgan Trimmed Apple's Earnings Outlook
- JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee sees consumer spending restricting the upside expectations from Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) launch of the iPhone SE3 and will likely limit the magnitude of upside to iPhone 13 and App Store revenue in Services.
- Chatterjee trimmed earnings forecasts for Apple, led by a "modest haircut" to revenue growth estimates for iPhone and Services.
- However, the overall reduction in estimates is "fairly modest given the resilience" of high-end smart smartphones, tablets, and laptops to the broader slowdown in consumer spending.
- Also Read: Apple iPhones Led Smartphone Sales As 5G Handsets Formed Over 50% Of Sales
- He kept an Overweight rating on Apple with a $210 price target (22.2% upside).
- Other analysts saw Apple tide through the Covid resurgence in China as its peers perished.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.71% at $170.63 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
