Here's Why JPMorgan Trimmed Apple's Earnings Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 11:58am   Comments
Here's Why JPMorgan Trimmed Apple's Earnings Outlook
  • JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee sees consumer spending restricting the upside expectations from Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) launch of the iPhone SE3 and will likely limit the magnitude of upside to iPhone 13 and App Store revenue in Services. 
  • Chatterjee trimmed earnings forecasts for Apple, led by a "modest haircut" to revenue growth estimates for iPhone and Services. 
  • However, the overall reduction in estimates is "fairly modest given the resilience" of high-end smart smartphones, tablets, and laptops to the broader slowdown in consumer spending. 
  • Also Read: Apple iPhones Led Smartphone Sales As 5G Handsets Formed Over 50% Of Sales
  • He kept an Overweight rating on Apple with a $210 price target (22.2% upside).
  • Other analysts saw Apple tide through the Covid resurgence in China as its peers perished.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.71% at $170.63 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

