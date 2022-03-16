 Skip to main content

Apple iPhones Led Smartphone Sales As 5G Handsets Formed Over 50% Of Sales
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:16am   Comments
  • Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones led the mobile industry to a landmark in January, as handsets with 5G cellular networking accounted for 51% of smartphone sales for the first time, Bloomberg reports.
  • Recently, Apple launched a 5G model in its budget-friendly iPhone SE series, at half its average flagship device priced at $429.
  • Chinese brands Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) (OTC: XIACF), Oppo and Vivo each generated ~10% of global 5G sales, the majority of which came in China. 
  • Apple’s key position in China helped drive its market-leading share of 37%. 
  • The 5G connectivity has been a critical enabler for autonomous driving and factory automation, with China being among the most aggressive nations in expanding its availability. 
  • China looks to push 5G coverage by adding 0.6 million base stations in 2022, elevating the total number to well above 2 million. 
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.53% at $157.46 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by lukgehr via Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

