Here's How Analysts View Apple's Latest Products, Services
- Analysts tried to gauge the impact of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) products and services. Apple is exploring subscription offerings for its hardware products as early as late 2022 or 2023.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty saw that the average Apple user spent $280 on hardware and added $69 to Apple Services revenue in 2021, implying, Apple users spent slightly less than $1 per day on all Apple products and services last year.
- Huberty, who saw subscription offerings can reduce hardware replacement cycles and increase spending per user, had an Overweight rating and a $210 price target (19.6% upside) on Apple.
- iPhone SE 3 availability tracking suggested that the lead times have moderated in almost all geographies, except China, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said.
- iPhone SE 3's store pick-up continues to be unavailable in China, and delivery lead times have expanded modestly.
- Chatterjee viewed these early data points as more indicative of limiting the potential for upside to his volume estimates for 30 million iPhone SE 3.
- Chatterjee kept an Overweight rating on Apple with a $210 price target.
- Price Action: AAPL shares are trading higher by 0.68% at $176.78 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
