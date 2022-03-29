 Skip to main content

Here's How Analysts View Apple's Latest Products, Services
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 9:19am   Comments
  • Analysts tried to gauge the impact of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) products and services. Apple is exploring subscription offerings for its hardware products as early as late 2022 or 2023.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty saw that the average Apple user spent $280 on hardware and added $69 to Apple Services revenue in 2021, implying, Apple users spent slightly less than $1 per day on all Apple products and services last year. 
  • Huberty, who saw subscription offerings can reduce hardware replacement cycles and increase spending per user, had an Overweight rating and a $210 price target (19.6% upside) on Apple.
  • iPhone SE 3 availability tracking suggested that the lead times have moderated in almost all geographies, except China, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said.
  • iPhone SE 3's store pick-up continues to be unavailable in China, and delivery lead times have expanded modestly. 
  • Chatterjee viewed these early data points as more indicative of limiting the potential for upside to his volume estimates for 30 million iPhone SE 3. 
  • Chatterjee kept an Overweight rating on Apple with a $210 price target.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares are trading higher by 0.68% at $176.78 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

