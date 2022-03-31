 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Markets Tumble To Conclude Action-Packed Q1
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
Markets Tumble To Conclude Action-Packed Q1

U.S. indices finished lower to conclude the first quarter as investors continue to weigh Russia-Ukraine developments and Fed rate hike outlook.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished the day lower by 1.54% to 14,220; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.24% to $362.54
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.56% to 4,530; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.54% to $451.64
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 1.35% to 12,000; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 1.50% at $346.83

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

Compared to other sectors of the wider economy, the housing and mortgage industries have traditionally been slower to embrace cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions… Read More

U.S. President Joe Biden received a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as his administration rolled out a new website and a renewed push for vaccinations and funding… Read More

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS), are trading lower after U.S. Securities Regulators lowered expectations of a deal to keep Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, March 31
SEC Proposes For Greater Disclosures From Blank-Cheque Company Sponsors: FT
One In Five Adults Has Invested In, Traded Or Used Cryptocurrency: CNBC
Sky Mavis' Ronin Bridge Attack Has VC's Rethinking On Crypto Investment Path: Bloomberg
Biden Administration Looks To Revoke Trump-era Pandemic Border Policy: WSJ
IMF Warns Russia Sanctions Could Hurt US Dollar Dominance, Cause Fragmentation In Global Financial System: FT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com