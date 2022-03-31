Markets Tumble To Conclude Action-Packed Q1

U.S. indices finished lower to conclude the first quarter as investors continue to weigh Russia-Ukraine developments and Fed rate hike outlook.

The Nasdaq composite finished the day lower by 1.54% to 14,220; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.24% to $362.54

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

