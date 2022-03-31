President Biden Gets Second COVID-19 Booster, Pushes Additional Funding For Future Preparedness

U.S. President Joe Biden has received a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as his administration rolled out a new website and a renewed push for vaccinations and funding, reports Reuters.

"If we fail to invest, we leave ourselves vulnerable if another wave hits," Biden said in remarks at the White House to launch COVID.gov, a website geared toward connecting Americans with more information about COVID-19 spread, prevention, and treatment in their communities.

Earlier this week, the FDA authorized a second booster shot for Americans age 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised.

Biden received his fourth dose of the Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE's BNTX vaccine.

Several drugstore chains, including CVS Health Corp CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA, said they would start offering second booster doses.

Biden has asked Congress for another tranche of funding to pay for current vaccinations & treatments and to prepare for future outbreaks.

Related: White House Warns It Cannot Afford COVID-19 Related Solutions If Cases Increase: FT.

"We need to secure additional supply now," he said on Wednesday, warning that free COVID vaccines may not be available this autumn without more funds, especially if a new vaccine is needed. "Congress, please act... immediately. The consequences of inaction are severe."

This month, Biden, who had sought $22.5 billion, warned the U.S. government would run out of funding for supplies without more support.

Lawmakers lowered the amount before dropping it all together from the most recent government funding bill, with congressional Democrats saying they will take up COVID funding separately.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons