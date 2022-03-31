Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 31, 2022: Hasbro, Amazon, GameStop And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Boston Consulting Group recently sued GameStop for $30 million in alleged unpaid consulting fees. Chairman Ryan Cohen has been vocal on Twitter, saying BCG has picked a fight with the wrong company.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis downgraded AMD from Overweight to Equal Weight with a 3.54% downside target of $115. Curtis believes each segment of the business is running at unsustainable levels, which poses a risk to the growth trajectory of the company.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading 16.15% off of the March 29 highs due to recent profit-taking following the mini meme stock boom within the last week. Shares of AMC roared 52.2% before a sell-off ensued.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Electric vehicle stocks popped Thursday amid a report that President Joe Biden may invoke the Defense Production Act. The act gives the White House the authority to force private businesses to prioritize government orders.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) The company announced it will release first-quarter earnings on April 19. Hasbro is in a proxy battle with activist investor Alta Flox Capital in which Alta wants a seat on the company board, as it owns a 2.5% stake in the company.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) The company announced it will release its third-quarter earnings report on April 6.

Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) Shares are trading 4.19% lower during Thursday’s premarket session amid a sell-off in crude oil. WTI crude is trading 5.75% lower.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) A report from Dynatrace released Thursday shows the software intelligence company is entering a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide “solution development and enhance Amazon’s go-to-market partnership with joint activities such as events, sponsorships, and customer solutions workshops.”

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) Sundial announced it completed its acquisition of Alcanna in a deal worth $255.55 million paid in cash and stock.