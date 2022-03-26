Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, General Motors, Bed Bath & Beyond, Cloudflare And A Stock Sector Heading Higher

This weekend's Barron's cover story says that the 94th Academy Awards air on Sunday night and a streaming giant has more nominations than any other studio this year.

Other featured articles discuss why an automaker is again idling an essential plant, and why shares of a retailer are rising as an activist investor become more involved.

Also, why some companies have continued operations in Russia, and the reason there's growing excitement over cannabis stocks.

"Netflix and Other Streaming Companies Could Win Big at the Oscars. Why Investors Are Losing," by Nicholas Jasinski, says that when the 94th Academy Awards air on Sunday night, viewers will see a parade of movies that never actually made it to the theaters. In fact, streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is nominated for 27 Oscars, more than any other studio.

In "GM Is Idling a Plant Because of the Chip Shortage. Again," Al Root writes that General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is taking more plant downtime because of a lack of semiconductors, and although investors are used to hearing about chip-related delays, they are still reacting with nervousness.

"Bed Bath to Add 3 Board Directors in Settlement With Activist Ryan Cohen," by Sabrina Escobar, notes that shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) were rising on Friday after the retailer said it had reached a settlement with activist investor Ryan Cohen in which three new directors would be added to the company’s board.

In "Some Companies Haven't Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay," Logan Moore explains why companies like Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) and web security provider Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have maintained operations in Russia as the war in Ukraine continues to rage.

"Tilray, Sundial, and Other Cannabis Stocks Buzz. The House Will Consider Decriminalization," by Sabrina Escobar details how cannabis stocks like Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose Friday after the House of Representatives said next week it would consider a bill to decriminalize marijuana.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Warren Buffett Gets His Deal Mojo Back. That's Good for the Stock.

The Fed Might Raise Rates by a Half-Point. What Could Happen.

Oil Prices Will Remain High. Producers Aren't Going to Fling Open the Tap.

Instacart Slashed Its Estimated Valuation. The Tech-Stock Slide Brought the Pain.

Where We Should Worry---According to Cybersecurity Execs

