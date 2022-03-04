 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia's Sensitive Data Remains Vulnerable To Ransomware Group's Deadline Which Ends Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia's Sensitive Data Remains Vulnerable To Ransomware Group's Deadline Which Ends Today
  • The Lapsus$ ransomware group threatened to leak Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) “most closely-guarded secrets” today unless it met their demands, TechCrunch reports.
  • Lapsus$ told Nvidia to remove its controversial Lite Hash Rate (LHR) feature, limiting the Ethereum mining capabilities of its RTX 30 series graphics cards. 
  • Lapsus$ also wanted Nvidia to open-source its graphics chip drivers for macOS, Windows, and Linux devices until March 4 to comply.
  • Related Content: Nvidia Updates On Cybersecurity Attack
  • Lapsus$ claimed to have taken a terabyte of data from the chipmaker. Lapsus$ had already started leaking data. 
  • According to Have I Been Pwned website, the hackers stole the credentials of more than 71,000 Nvidia employees. 
  • Several Nvidia email addresses known to TechCrunch appeared compromised, according to its checks. 
  • The data included email addresses and Windows password hashes, according to HIBP, “many of which were subsequently cracked and circulated within the hacking community.”
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 4.41% at $226.29 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Lidar, Cameras, Action: Not All Cars See The Same
A Bullish Sign For Tesla, Nvidia, And Shake Shack: What The Charts Are Saying
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In February: SPY, Tesla, Nvidia (And A Crypto Hits Top 20)
A Reversion To Normalcy? This Fund Is Looking Back At Basics To See What The Market May Do Next
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Signals Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com