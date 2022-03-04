Nvidia's Sensitive Data Remains Vulnerable To Ransomware Group's Deadline Which Ends Today
- The Lapsus$ ransomware group threatened to leak Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) “most closely-guarded secrets” today unless it met their demands, TechCrunch reports.
- Lapsus$ told Nvidia to remove its controversial Lite Hash Rate (LHR) feature, limiting the Ethereum mining capabilities of its RTX 30 series graphics cards.
- Lapsus$ also wanted Nvidia to open-source its graphics chip drivers for macOS, Windows, and Linux devices until March 4 to comply.
- Lapsus$ claimed to have taken a terabyte of data from the chipmaker. Lapsus$ had already started leaking data.
- According to Have I Been Pwned website, the hackers stole the credentials of more than 71,000 Nvidia employees.
- Several Nvidia email addresses known to TechCrunch appeared compromised, according to its checks.
- The data included email addresses and Windows password hashes, according to HIBP, “many of which were subsequently cracked and circulated within the hacking community.”
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 4.41% at $226.29 on the last check Friday.
