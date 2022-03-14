 Skip to main content

Markets Fall In Anticipation Of This Week's Fed Decision
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 4:41pm   Comments
Markets Fall In Anticipation Of This Week's Fed Decision

U.S. indices finished lower Monday amid continued Russia-Ukraine uncertainty, as well as in anticipation of this week’s Fed decision.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 2.04% to 12,581; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.92% to $318.17
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.74% to 4,173; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.72% to $417.06
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.22% to 11,307; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished flat at $330.07

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Monday.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

Major Chinese cities are scrambling to reduce operations following what is reportedly the worst COVID-19 outbreak in China since 2020… Read More

The price of wheat recently broke above $10 per bushel for the first time since 2008 on concerns over how Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent global economic sanctions on Russia will impact global wheat supply… Read More

Tom Brady is returning to the National Football League for a 23rd season. Brady's return is one of several big offseason announcements for the NFL that is shifting betting odds for the Super Bowl, NFC Conference and NFL MVP… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Russia Tom Brady Ukraine

