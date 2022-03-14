Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of several Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) are trading lower Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease.

Major Chinese cities are scrambling to reduce operations following what is reportedly the worst COVID-19 outbreak in China since 2020.

All businesses in Shenzhen, the biggest city in the Guangdong province, known for manufacturing, were told to suspend services and production or have employees work from home temporarily.

Shenzhen has only reported about 400 confirmed cases since the end of February, but the rapid increase in cases over the last few days has authorities rushing to contain the outbreak.

Shares of several other U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies are falling. Several stocks plunged in Hong Kong Monday, pulling the Hang Seng Index sharply lower.

Related Link: Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Plunge In Hong Kong Today Amid Worries Over New COVID-19 Restrictions In China

BABA, NIO, BIDU Price Action: At publication time, Alibaba was down 5.34% at $81.95, Nio was down 3.61% at $15.49 and Baidu was down 4.76% at $113.17.

Photo: courtesy of Alibaba.