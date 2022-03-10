Markets Have Mixed Day Of Trading As Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Go Nowhere

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Thursday amid overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.95% to 13,129; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.11% to $331.27

The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.43% to 4,259; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.45% to $425.48

The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.25% to 11,400; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) traded lower by 0.36% to $332.20

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) and Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) were among the top gainers for the SPY Thursday.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Amazon shares traded higher by 5% on Thursday after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a new share buyback program

The latest data from the housing market shows a new spike in foreclosure filings, a new wave of lender uneasiness, a new record in luxury homes and a new uptick in mortgage rates

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF traded lower by 1.2% on Thursday morning after the Labor Department reported a 7.9% increase in the consumer price index in the month of February, the largest inflation growth since 1982