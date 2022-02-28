Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading As Russia-Ukraine Drama Continues

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as stocks fell amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to increased U.S. sanctions on Russia. Russian President Putin recently ordered nuclear forces to put on high alert, which has raised fears of escalation.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 0.41% to 13,751; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.30% to $346.80

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.30% to $346.80 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.24% to 4,373; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.26% to $436.63

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.26% to $436.63 The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 0.11% to 11,465; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.35% to $339.34

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) was the top gainer for the DIA Monday.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

The Russian ruble was trading as low as 119 per U.S. dollar on Monday morning, down from 84 per dollar on Sunday, a decline of nearly 30%. The precipitous fall of Russia's currency comes in response to international backlash and sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last week… Read More

The value of the ruble has plummeted following access restrictions placed on several Russian banks to the SWIFT global bank payments system. But as this financial door closes, another door might be opening to keep the Russian economy afloat while it continues its invasion of Ukraine… Read More

Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) Hong Kong initial public offering plan is finally falling into place. Nio confirmed on Monday that it has filed for a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the main board on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or HKEX… Read More