 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How The Collapse Of The Russian Ruble Could Impact Your Portfolio
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 11:41am   Comments
Share:
How The Collapse Of The Russian Ruble Could Impact Your Portfolio

The Russian ruble was trading as low as 119 per U.S. dollar on Monday morning, down from 84 per dollar on Sunday, a decline of nearly 30%. The precipitous fall of Russia's currency comes in response to international backlash and sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last week.

Russia's central bank announced on Monday that its stock and derivatives markets will remain closed on Monday, but plenty of Russia-linked stocks and ETFs are taking big hits in global markets on Monday.

Related Link: Gas Prices: Why Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Will Increase Your Costs At The Pump

RSX And SPY Funds: One of biggest victims is understandably the VanEck Russia ETF (BATS: RSX), which was down 22.4% on Monday morning. The RSX ETF is exposed specifically to Russia, so investors should understand how much of an impact the turmoil in Russia will have on their investment. But other popular ETFs also have a limited amount of exposure to Russia.

According to FactSet, S&P 500 companies generate only about 1% of their total revenue from Russia and Ukraine, suggesting S&P 500 index funds like he popular SDPR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) are seeing extremely limited impact from the Russian conflict. Among S&P 500 companies, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) generates the highest percentage of revenue from Russia and Ukraine at 8%.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) are a distant second and third at under 4.5% of revenue each.

Other Russia-Exposed Funds: Investors who hold emerging markets ETFs have a small amount of exposure to Russia. About 2.7% of the popular Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: VWO) stock holdings are Russian stocks, while 2% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: IEMG) holdings are Russian. The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSE: DEM) has a particularly high exposure to Russian stocks at 6.3%.

A handful of other thematic ETFs have small exposure to Russia. The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS: PICK) fund has 2.4% exposure to Russia. The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSE: BATT) fund has 2.2% exposure.

In addition, several Russian stocks that trade directly on major U.S. stock exchanges have now been halted, including Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX), QIWI PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI), Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL), Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON), HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) and Nexters Inc (NASDAQ: GDEV).

Benzinga's Take: Despite the recent volatility in the U.S. market, most American investors are extremely insulated from direct investment in Russia or the Russian economy. In the last five days, the RSX fund is down a staggering 42%, while the SPY fund is actually up 0.5%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSX)

Analysis: Can China Help Russia Evade SWIFT Banking Sanctions?
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 28, 2022: VanEck Russia ETF, Palantir Technologies, GameStop And More
Analysis: Are US Sanctions Against Putin Too Weak? Or Does Biden Have A Secret Cyber Plan In Waiting?
How The Markets Are Reacting To Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 24, 2022: Tesla, GameStop, Alibaba And More
6 ETFs To Watch As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Heats Up
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: RubleNews Penny Stocks Education Small Cap Global Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com